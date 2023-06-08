Ex-scribe of The Statesman Manmohan passes away

Veteran journalist Manmohan passed away at a city hospital on Wednesday evening.

Manmohan was suffering from lung infection. He is survived by his wife Sadhna and two sons, Shikhar and Shaan. Sadhna Mohan is also a journalist.

During his career, Manmohan worked for various English newspapers including The Statesman, The Tribune, Hindustan Times and Times of India. He had an expertise in investigative journalism and had also worked as a roving editor of Nav Bharat Times.

The cremation will take place tomorrow at the Panchkuian Road Cremation Ground.