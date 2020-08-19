There has been a “decline” in the medical condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee as he has developed features of lung infection, informed Delhi’s Army Research and Referral Hospital in a latest update on Wednesday.

Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support and is currently being managed by a team of specialists, the hospital said.

A few hours earlier, Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit had tweeted that his father is stable and his vital parameters continue to remain under control and manageable, while adding that “positive signs of improvement are being noticed”.

With All Your good wishes & sincere efforts of the Doctors , my father is stable now ! His vital parameters continue to remain under control & manageable ! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed ! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery !🙏#PranabMukherjee — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 19, 2020

The former President’s children, Abhijit Mukherjee and Sharmistha Mukherjee have been quite active on social media since Pranab Mukherjee’s admission to the hospital and have been refuting reports of deteriorating health condition of their father.

On August 13, the hospital had informed that Mukherjee is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters.

Pranab Mukherjee, who underwent a life-saving brain surgery on August 10, has not shown any improvement and his health status has remained unchanged since then.

As per the hospital, the veteran leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 pm on Monday in a critical condition. It was found that he had a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery, but remained critical subsequently and on a ventilator.

On the same day, Pranab Mukherjee had also informed via a tweet that he has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Soon after the 84-year-old veteran Congress leader shared the news, politicians, cutting across party lines, wished him a speedy recovery.