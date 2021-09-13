Ex-President Giani Zail Singh’s grandson joins BJP

Inderjeet Singh, grandson of former President Giani Zail Singh, on Monday, joined the BJP in the presence of union minister and election in-charge of Punjab Hardeep Singh Puri at party headquarters here.

After joining BJP, Singh said his grandfather’s wish was fulfilled. Also present were the national general secretary and state in-charge Dushyant Gautam and national media head Anil Baluni and spokesperson Sardar R.P. Singh.

Welcoming Singh in the party, Gautam said that he has been involved in social work in Punjab and across the country.

Highlighting the work of Narendra Modi government, Gautam said, “Modi government has ensured justice to 1984 riots victims and construction of Kartarpur corridor.

Remembering former President, union minister Puri said that he worked with the home when Gyaniji was union Home minister and President.

Puri lauded the social work done by Singh in Punjab and the rest of the country and said he will strengthen the party and the BJP will strengthen his social work.

Puri mentioned that the Congress government in Punjab has not implemented several schemes of Prime Minister Modi. “Punjab government has not implemented Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna or Ayushmann yojna,” Puri said.

Singh also hit out the Congress for not treating the former President. “My grandfather was saddened by the way Congress party treated him despite sadden,” Singh said.

“When I conveyed my desire to join politics, my grandfather asked to take blessing from Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L.K. Advani. When senior BJP leader Madan Lal Khurana was chief minister of Delhi, I had campaigned for BJP without joining the party. Today my grandfather will be happy that I took the right decision to join the BJP,” Singh said.

Party leaders believe that Singh joining the saffron camp will give a boost to the BJP campaign in next year Punjab assembly polls.