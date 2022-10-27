Ex-MLA assaulted by taxi driver: A former member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Vijay Yadav was reportedly assaulted and manhandled by a taxi driver and his associates near Delhi Airport. The incident occurred after an altercation took place between the victim and the accused while they were on their way to Noida.

The accused driver has been arrested, his cab seized and a case was registered at the IGI Airport Police Station in the matter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Tanu Sharma said a case was registered on October 22, on the complaint of the victim Vijay Yadav in which he alleged that on October 17, he took a taxi (White Ecco) from the Terminal-2 of the IGI Airport and left for Noida. However, after covering a small distance, the driver was switched to another taxi (White Swift) as the Ecco Van driver had to go to the Gurgram.

En-route to Noida, an altercation broke out between the taxi driver and the passenger. This is when the taxi driver allegedly called up his associates and assaulted the passenger.

Later, the passenger made a PCR call from Durga bhai Deshmukh metro station.

During investigation, one of the main accused in the case, Rajneesh Sharma (37), a resident of the Mandir Marg area was arrested and his cab was seized.

Efforts are on to trace the remaining co-accused involved in manhandling the complainant.