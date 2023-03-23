Ex-Minister Manmohan Samal appointed as Odisha BJP president

Ahead of crucial 2024 general and Odisha Assembly elections, senior BJP leader and former minister Manmohan Samal has been appointed as Odisha BJP president.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda has appointed him as the state BJP chief, party general secretary and in-charge headquarters said in an order. Samal thanked the central leadership for reposing faith on him and giving him the crucial responsibility.

“The people of Odisha are waiting for an alternative government. We will all work hard with a collective effort, collective leadership and collective decision to fulfil the desire of the people,” Samal said.

The next election will be fought by the people and bring the BJP government to power, he said.

As the three-year tenure of present Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty has been completed, the party has appointed a new president, said party MLA Nauri Naik.

“Keeping the 2024 general and Assembly election in view, Samal has been appointed in the post. It will definitely help to strengthen the party,” Naik told reporters.

Samal played a vital role in party victory in the by-poll to Dhamnagar Assembly seat held in November last year.

“He has already served as state president and minister. He has vast experience and organisational skill, which he proved in the Dhamnagar by-poll. I believe that we will give a strong and united fight in the next election under his leadership,” said another BJP leader and MLA Subash Panigrahi.

Samal, a senior leader from coastal district Bhadrak, was elected to Odisha Assembly in 2004. He was the Minister for Revenue and Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare during the BJP-BJD coalition government (2004-2008). He was also appointed as member and chairman of various committees of Odisha Assembly.

Notably, the BJP has first appointed senior leader and good organiser Sunil Bansal as in-charge of the State unit. Then, senior MLA Jayanarayan Mishra has been appointed as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, who is a strong critic of Naveen Patnaik government. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is also strongly attacking the state government on various issues.

Now, the appointment of Samal indicates that the BJP is preparing to give a strong fight to the BJD government in the next election under this team.