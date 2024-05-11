Naveen Patnaik outsourced Odisha govt, state run by outsiders: Modi in Bargarh

Taking a dig at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the state government is run by outsiders.

Addressing a rally in Odisha’s Bargarh, Modi said, “Naveen Patnaik has outsourced Odisha government. The state is run by outsiders.”

PM Modi also reiterated his expiry date remarks on Patnaik-led BJD government in Odisha and invited people to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the state’s first BJP chief minister on June 10.

“I have already announced the expiry date of BJD to be on June 4. I want to invite you all to visit Bhubaneswar on June 10. Because there’s oath taking ceremony of BJP’s Chief Minister on that date,” said Modi.

The prime minister said that the BJD government, despite ruling Odisha for the last 25 years, have failed to lift the state from poverty.

“In 25 years, one entire generation grows up and starts off their new lives. But, BJD has failed to lift Odisha from poverty in 25 years. There’s anger against BJD leaders among people in Odisha,” Modi said.

The Assembly elections will be held in Odisha in four phases, from May 13 to June 1, along with the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on June 4 and the results are also likely to be announced on the same day.

There is a triangular contest in Odisha among BJD, BJP and the Congress. While Patnaik’s BJD is ruling the state for the last 25 years, the BJP is hoping to form its government in the state for the first time.