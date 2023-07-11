Ex-DGP’s granddaughter shot dead in Gwalior

Armed assailants shot dead an 18-year-old girl in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening when she was on her way home on a scooty with her female friend on pillion seat.

According to sources, the deceased, Akshaya Yadav, was a granddaughter of Madhya Pradesh former Director General of Police (DGP) Surendra Singh, who is a 1980 batch IPS officer of MP cadre. Surendra Singh was the DGP of the state from September 2014 till his retirement in 2016.

According to the police, four suspects, including two brothers, have been identified on the basis of information received from the deceased girl’s friend.

Police said the girl and her friend had gone to a coaching class as usual. After the class, the two went shopping. From there, they were returning home on the two-wheeler. When they reached near the Tilak Nagar locality, four boys on two motorcycles waylaid them and one of them riding pillion fired two shots with a country-made pistol.

Police said one bullet hit Akshaya on her arm while the other pierced her chest. Soon after, the assailants fled the spot while passersby took the two girls to a hospital where Akshaya succumbed.

Police were informed that the assailants used to stalk and harass the friend who was with Akshaya. It is being surmised that they probably wanted to shoot the friend but the bullets hit Akshaya instead.

Police officers said the accused have been identified as Sumit Rawat and Updesh Rawat, who are brothers, and their two accomplices. Sumit Rawat is suspected to be the main culprit who shot the girl.