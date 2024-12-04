Ex CPM leader Madhu Mullassery, son join BJP

Former CPI-M leaders Madhu Mullassery and his son Mithun Mullasseri joined the BJP on Wednesday. They received the party memberships from BJP state president K Surendran at a function here.

Speaking on the occasion, Surendran assured that the BJP will protect those who join the party. He claimed that more CPI-M leaders will join the BJP in the coming days. He alleged that after the PFI ban, the CPI-M is recruiting PFI cadres into the party

Mullashery said that there is a lot to be revealed about the cooperative sector in Mangalapuram area. He also said that the financial resources of District Secretary Joy will be revealed

Advertisement

Madhu Mullassery, the former area secretary of the CPI-M in Mangalapuram in Thiruvananthapuram and a party member for 42 years, was expelled by the Left party for acting in contravention of party principles and defaming it in the public sphere. Even before his expulsion from the party , he announced his decision to quit the Left party and hinted that he would join the BJP.

Shortly thereafter on Tuesday, Mullassery was welcomed into the BJP by Suresh Gopi, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, and former union minister V Muraleedharan.

Last week, CPI-M leader and former Alappuzha district panchayat vice president Bipin C Babu joined BJP . Bipin, who was a member of the CPI-M Alappuzha area committee and the district panchayat representing Krishnapuram division, received his membership from BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh at the BJP leadership meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.