# India

Ex CPM leader Madhu Mullassery, son join BJP

They received the party memberships from BJP  state president  K Surendran at a function in Thiruvananthapuram.

Statesman News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | December 4, 2024 10:01 pm

Madhu Mullassery/Facebook

Former CPI-M leaders Madhu Mullassery and his son Mithun Mullasseri joined the BJP  on Wednesday. They received the party memberships from BJP  state president  K Surendran at a function here.

Speaking on the occasion, Surendran assured that the BJP will protect those who join the party. He claimed that more CPI-M leaders will join the BJP in the coming days. He alleged that after the PFI ban,  the CPI-M is recruiting PFI  cadres into the party

 Mullashery said that there is a lot to be revealed about the cooperative sector in Mangalapuram area. He also said that the financial resources of District Secretary Joy will be revealed

Madhu Mullassery, the  former area secretary of the CPI-M in Mangalapuram  in Thiruvananthapuram and a party member for 42 years, was expelled by the Left party for acting in contravention of party principles and defaming it in the public sphere. Even before his  expulsion from the party , he announced his  decision to quit  the Left party and hinted that he would join the BJP.

Shortly thereafter on Tuesday,  Mullassery was welcomed into the BJP by Suresh Gopi, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, and former union minister V Muraleedharan.

 Last week, CPI-M leader and former Alappuzha district panchayat vice president Bipin C Babu  joined BJP . Bipin, who was a member of the CPI-M Alappuzha area committee and the district panchayat representing Krishnapuram  division, received his membership from BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh at the BJP leadership meeting in Thiruvananthapuram  on Saturday.

