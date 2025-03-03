Ex-councillor accused in Bijaynagar blackmail case assaulted in court premises

Former councillor Hakim Qureshi, an accused in the infamous Bijaynagar blackmail case, was assaulted by lawyers in the court premises here on Monday.

Following the expiry of his police remand, Qureshi was brought from Bijaynagar to appear before the special POCSO court. The court ordered his judicial custody, remanding him to jail.

However, as he was being escorted out, a large group of lawyers gathered in the premises chased and physically assaulted him.

Police personnel faced significant difficulty in safely escorting him away, official sources reported.

Meanwhile, Srinagar town in Ajmer district observed a bandh, demanding strict action against those involved in the case.

So far, 12 accused have been arrested, with police indicating the possibility of further arrests.