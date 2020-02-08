Polling at two booths in Delhi on Saturday could not start due to technical glitch in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

The voting was delayed at C10 block in Yamuna Vihar and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya booth number 114 in the Lodhi Estate area.

Voting has been smooth at other polling booths till now and many prominent faces like Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari, former Vice President Hamid Ansari among others have cast their votes.

At the Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Congress secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to cast her vote.

Delhi assembly election has witnessed a low voter turnout in first two hours of polling. 4.33% voter turnout in Delhi assembly polls till 10:00 am.

This is significantly lower than the 2015 Assembly election in Delhi, which had seen nearly 7.5 per cent voter turnout till 10 am.

Alka Lamba at Tagore Garden Extension, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, and Justice R Bhanumati also cast their votes for the Delhi Assembly election.

Over 1.4 crore people are eligible to vote in the Delhi Assembly election out of which 81,05,236 are male voters and 66,80,277 are female voters.

For the election, as many as 13,571 polling stations are there at 2,688 locations.

In order to provide a smooth election in the national capital, 190 companies of paramilitary forces and 19000 home guards are deployed.

In a casualty reported during the polls, an election officer Udham Singh who was deployed at a polling booth in Babarpur Primary School in Northeast Delhi died after suffering a heart attack.

A 110-year-old Kalitara Mandal was reported to be the oldest voter in Delhi who cast her vote at SDMC Primary School, Chittaranjan Park in Greater Kailash assembly constituency.

Votes for 70 seats of Delhi Assembly begin at 8 am in the morning and will conclude at 6 pm.

