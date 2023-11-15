“Evidences being collected to build solid case against accused”: Noida ADCP over snake venom supply case

Noida ADCP Shakti Mohan Avasthy on Tuesday said the police took remand of all five accused in the snake venom supply case and are in the process of gathering evidence so that stringent action can follow against the accused.

Speaking to ANI, the Noida ADCP said, “We had taken custody of five accused persons in the matter. However, their custody has ended and we will request fresh remand of all five of them, including Rahul (the prime accused). We are gathering evidence to build a strong case against the accused.”

Earlier, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav appeared before Noida police on Tuesday night in connection with a snake venom case, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Noida, Harish Chander said, “YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav appeared before the Noida police late at night in connection with the snake venom case. Police have summoned him again.”

Elvish was named in the FIR filed in the case along with five others. The remaining five accused were later apprehended by the police.

Noida Police had on Tuesday sent a notice to Yadav in connection with the case.

The FIR was registered against six people, including Elvish Yadav, at Noida’s Sector 49 police station for allegedly supplying snake venom at a rave party in Noida.

The case was transferred from Noida’s Sector 49 police station to Sector 20 police station on the orders of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh.

Speaking on the matter, state Environment Minister Arun Saxena said, “Law will take its course. No celebrity is bigger than the law.”

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday that the police would take action as per the law if Elvish is found guilty.

The YouTuber has denied his involvement in the supply of snake venom at the rave party.

Elvish, in a personalized YouTube video on November 4, denied charges against himself, saying that he is ready to surrender if found to be involved in the matter.

“When I woke up, I saw the FIR in which it was written that Maneka Gandhi’s NGO (People for Animals) had filed this case. That lady was saying that I roam around with snakes around my neck. All that was for the shooting of a song and nothing else. I will not spoil my name and my family’s name by indulging in all these illegal activities. If I have even one per cent involvement in this case, I will surrender myself, whether the punishment is 10 years or 100 years. Everyone knows that my level has not fallen so low that I will do this kind of work,” Elvish said.