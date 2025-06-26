Event manager among 7 held in Bhopal on minor’s rape complaint

The police in Bhopal have arrested seven persons, including two women, on the complaint of a minor girl who alleged that the women took her to a farmhouse on the pretext of an event, where they drugged her, and subsequently, she was raped.

According to the police, the minor girl had gone missing from her house a few days ago. Her mother had lodged a missing person complaint, and the police were in search of her.

Meanwhile, the girl called up her mother two days ago from a house in the Karond area of Bhopal, and narrated her ordeal. The mother immediately alerted the police and a police team rescued the girl. She was sent to the Child Welfare Committee for counseling.

During counseling, the 15-year-old girl alleged that her acquaintance Ritu Yadav alias Riya, who is an event manager, had called her to her house in Karond. The victim said that two men were also present there.

She said that from there, those people took her to a farmhouse in the Khajuri Sadak area. She further alleged that Riya offered her juice, which was allegedly laced with some drug, and she became unconscious after drinking it.

The minor said that when she woke up, she found herself on a bed in a room and she had no clothes on, while Riya and her female friend Mahi were sitting in the room.

From there Riya brought the minor to her house in Karond, where she reportedly told the victim that one Mukesh Balchandani had made a physical relationship with her. The victim said that when she objected, Riya beat her and then locked her inside the house.

The minor somehow managed to contact her mother, and police rescued her.

According to Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra, seven persons have been arrested in the matter on Tuesday and Wednesday. The arrested accused include Ritu Yadav alias Riya, Mahi, Mukesh Bulchandani, who owns a garment shop in Bairagarh, Kapil, Naved Khan, Anas, and Haneef Shah.

The officer said that Bajariya police station inspector Shilpa Kaurav has been entrusted with investigation of the matter and further details would be known during the course of the probe.