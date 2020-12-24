Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government over the month-long farmer agitation and said that there was ‘no democracy’ in India and said that anyone can be labelled as a terrorist ‘even if it were Mohan Bhagwat’ if anyone stood against PM. He demanded that the three farm laws be repealed and that these laws came in as a result of the government appeasing crony capitalists.

Rahul Gandhi said, “PM Modi is making money for the crony capitalists. Whoever will try to stand against him will be called a terrorist be it farmers, labourers and even Mohan Bhagwat,”

He refereed to Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which is also the ideological mentor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He further said, “There is no democracy in India. If some of you think there is, then it’s in your imagination.”

Rahul Gandhi led a Congress delegation to submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovid, seeking his intervention to repeal the farm laws that has seen farmers agitating near Delhi borders for nearly a month.

The Congress has also demanded that a joint-session of the parliament to discuss the law and said that the bills were earlier passed through parliament in an undemocratic manner in the Rajya Sabha, however President had given his assent on the bill.

The Congress delegation led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi includes his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Randeep Singh Surjewala and others. Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders who have been taken into custody by the police and sent away in a bus after they were stopped.

Rahul Gandhi spoke after meeting with the President said that the laws will take away the livelihood of millions of farmers and they were designed to favour “four or five businessmen” who were crony capitalists.

The Congress leader said, “The farmers and labourers are uniting now. But like always, the moment someone speaks against the government of the day, they are labelled anti-nationals and terrorists. This is unfortunate, but that is what is happening today. People’s voices are being stifled.”

Thousands of farmers who have braved the cold, water canons, police barricades and tear gas have been protesting against the three farm bills at the Delhi borders for nearly a month. The government has been trying to engage in talks with the farmers to end this deadlock.