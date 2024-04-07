Even Congress men don’t have faith in their Nyay Patra: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday claimed that even the Congressmen did not have faith in their party’s Nyay Patra, while stating that there are guarantees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which people of every class, community and region are expressing their confidence.

“PM Modi’s dream is to make India a developed nation by 2047. He does not talk about a few months or years. He talks about decades and centuries,” Singh told a press conference on the day one of his poll campaign in Rajasthan.

“The entire country believes the BJP is the most reliable political party in the world, which has no difference between its words and actions,” he claimed.

He said: “Today even the heads of states of the world believe that the 21st century belongs to India. Their trust in India has also increased. In 2014, India’s economy was at 11th place in the world. It has reached fifth place now.”

“Not only India’s but even internationally renowned financial institutions have also started saying that by 2027 India will be included in the top three countries of the world. This will include America, China and India,” he maintained.

Singh said that before 2014, there was an atmosphere of despair and hopelessness in India. The country was struggling with inflation and corruption, he added.

Both the system and the economy of the country were groaning. However, the situation changed after 2014 when the NDA government was formed at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Public confidence in his working style increased rapidly, he said.