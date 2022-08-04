On eve of abrogation of Article 370 anniversary, PC & NC describe it assault on J&K

On eve the 3rd anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, Peoples Conference and National Conference on Thursday denounced the “unconstitutional” assault on the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The Article 370 was scrapped by the centre on 5 August 2019.

The youth wing on NC held a meeting chaired by Salman Ali Sagar in which a resolution denouncing the “unconstitutional assault” on J&K on 5 August 2019 was unanimously adopted.

Peoples Conference described 5 August a dark day in J&K’s history. The day will perpetually be remembered as a dark day and a day of disempowerment in the history of J&K. It is a reminder of the humiliation that people of J&K were subjected to three years ago, said a statement issued by the party.

Post 5 August 2019 the so-called NC-PDP alliance and the BJP government at the Centre have miserably failed to keep their commitments. While former has endorsed further decline by their “deceptive conduct” in the political identity of J&K the latter is continuing to disempower masses of the erstwhile state of J&K.

While the citizens of this country outside J&K enjoy the basic right of electing their own representatives, it is a pity that the people of J&K have been denied this very basic right in a functioning democracy.

The constitutional guarantees given to the erstwhile state of J&K had emanated from a popular political government in Delhi and popular leaders of the state in 1947. However, through a perpetual process of disempowerment, J&K has been stripped of its identity and the inhabitants of the state have been rendered helpless.

We are at a stage where neither the government nor the public opinion is in our favour. We can only plead to the people of India to back us in our fight to secure our rights in the union of India, Peoples Conference added.