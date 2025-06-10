European Commission condemns Pahalgam terrorist attack

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels and welcomed her strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and solidarity in combating terrorism.

After the meeting, Mr Jaishankar wrote in a social media post on ‘X’, ”Welcomed her strong condemnation of terrorist attack in Pahalgam and solidarity in combating terrorism. Discussed efforts underway to deepen the India-EU partnership. Agreed on the potential benefits of stronger cooperation in trade, technology, connectivity, and security for both our regions.”

In her post on ‘X’, the senior European Commission official said, ”Welcome to my friend Dr S Jaishankar. The EU-India strategic partnership is getting stronger. We’re working on a Strategic Agenda based on growth with an ambitious FTA, tech & innovation, and security & defence. I look forward to adopting it with PM Narendra Modi at our next Summit.”

Mr Jaishankar is on a seven-day official visit to France, the European Union (EU), and Belgium to boost India’s strategic ties and give renewed momentum to ongoing cooperation in diverse areas.