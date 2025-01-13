Estranged Independent legislator P V Anvar resigns from Kerala Assembly

Estranged Left backed- independent legislator P V Anvar resigned from the Kerala Assembly on Monday.

Anvar,in the morning, met the Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer at his office here and handed over his resignation letter.

Anvar,who has been projected to be appointed as the state convenor of the Trinamool Congress, met Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Sunday.

Since deciding to join the Trinamool Congress, Anvar has faced the risk of disqualification .As he has been elected as an independent MLA, Anvar’s joining in a political party would lead to his disqualification under the anti- defection law. In this circumstance, there was widespread speculation in the political circles here that Anvar might step down as MLA, after he agreed to work with the Trinamool Congress as its Kerala Convenor .

Although Anvar agreed to take up the role of the convenor of the Trinamool Congress in Kerala,he has not officially joined the party .This is seen as a precautionary move in order to avoid disqualification as an MLA under the anti- defection law.

Anvar has been at odds with the LDF government and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan ever since he raised allegations against ADGP Ajith Kumar and the chief minister’s private secretary P Sasi.

Anvar emerged a zealous supporter of chief minister Vijayan in the Assembly and outside. However, the relationship soured after Anvar raised allegations against ADGP Ajith Kumar and the chief minister’s office.

Anvar’s resignation will trigger a by-election in the Nilambur Assembly constituency. Anvar has stated that he wouldn’t contest in the bypoll. He may offer support to the Congress in the bypoll, potentially facilitating his entry into the Congress- led UDF.

The CPI-M has downplayed the resignation of Anvar. Responding to the development, CPI-M Kerala secretary MV Govindan said Anvar’s resignation would have no impact on state politics.He added that Anvar would ultimately end up aligning the UDF.

Later, addressing a press conference here, Anvar apologised for making allegations against Opposition leader VD Satheesan.Anvar said he made the allegations against VD Satheesan in the Assembly at the direction of P Sasi, chief minister’s private secretary ” I apologise the entire Kerala community for making the allegations against Opposition leader VD Satheesan,” he said.

He further said that he would not contest in the expected bypoll in Nilambur and pledged his unconditional support to the UDF in the constituency.

In January 2024, Anvar had alleged that IT companies outside Kerala paid Rs 150 crore to VD Satheesan to sabotage the SilverLine semi-high speed rail project of the state government.