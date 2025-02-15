EPS is ‘dubbing voice’ for BJP, proving secret deal between them:Stalin

Reiterating his charge that the AIADMK and the BJP have a secret tie-up even after the former had quit the NDA, Chief Minister and ruling DMK president, MK Stalin, on Saturday accused AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) of being the dubbing voice for the saffron party.

He was reacting to EPS’ criticism that the defeat of the AAP and Congress at the hands of the BJP in Delhi Assembly poll sounded the death knell of the INDIA Bloc, of which the DMK is a crucial partner. Answering questions in his ‘Ungalil Oruvan’ (One among you) video series, Stalin said, “His voice itself is the dubbing voice of the BJP. He is just proving that he is his master’s voice as we have pointed out earlier. The statements of Palaniswami are very much like that of the BJP and offer proof of the secret tie up which I have already made clear.”

Advertisement

“But before mocking others, he (EPS) should introspect the successive defeats that the AIADMK under his leadership has suffered,” the CM said adding that the DMK-led alliance remains as an example for the whole country in defeating the BJP. “Since 2019 (Lok Sabha poll), the alliance has been facing every election together. Difference of opinions has never affected our cordial relationship as I take their criticism as constructive suggestions. Expressing their opinion is indicative of the democratic relationship and I do not see them as antagonistic,” the DMK president explained in response to a question.

Advertisement

On Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh relinquishing office and the state being brought under President’s rule, Stalin said it was a belated move. “The Chief Minister had no other option but to resign after the leak of the audio tape in which he had incited violence. He was forced to resign. For the last two years, Manipur has been burning, claiming more than 200 lives and displacement of thousands and the Union Government stood a mute spectator without taking any action against the Chief Minister. Now, the Supreme Court has ordered for an inquiry into his involvement in fanning the violence. Be it Manipur or Uttar Pradesh, it is the condition of law and order. Yet, they have no compunction in giving lectures to other states.

Responding to the CM’s accusation, BJP state president K Annamalai ,said, “It is only the Chief Minister who requires a dubbing voice. The BJP does not need one.”