Envoys of five nations present their credentials to the President

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind accepted credentials from Ambassadors/High Commissioners of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, the Republic of Malawi, Canada, the Republic of Indonesia and the Russian Federation at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Those who presented their credentials were: Those who presented their credentials were: H.E. Abderrahmane Benguerrah, Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, H.E. Leonard Senza Mengezi, High Commissioner of the Republic of Malawi, H.E. Cameron Dean MacKay, High Commissioner of Canada, H.E. Ms. Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, H.E. Denis Evgenyevich Alipov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation

After presentation of credentials, the President interacted with the Envoys. He congratulated them on their appointments and emphasized on the warm and friendly relations that India shared with their countries. The President also wished them success in strengthening of bilateral ties and for their well-being. The President also wished the people of their country progress and prosperity.

The President also conveyed his personal regards to their respective leaders. The envoys reiterated their commitment to work closely to strengthen their ties with India.