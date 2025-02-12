ICC unveils lineup of Champions Trophy ambassadors

With a week to go until the first ball is bowled in the Champions Trophy 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the lineup of event ambassadors which includes India’s Shikhar Dhawan, who was instrumental in guiding the Men-in-Blue to the title in 2013.

Pakistan’s 2017 Champions Trophy winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed features in an all-star cast that also boasts two-time champion, Australia’s Shane Watson, Player of the Series in India’s 2013 trophy-winning campaign, Dhawan and New Zealand’s legendary fast bowler Tim Southee.

Advertisement

With a wealth of experience in the Champions Trophy, over the course of the coming weeks, the lineup will provide fans with unrivalled insights into the competition, sharing their thoughts on the thrilling event, where the world’s best eight teams will compete for the iconic white jackets.

Advertisement

Commenting on his association, Dhawan said, “It is such a special feeling to be part of a Champions Trophy, and to be given the opportunity to enjoy the upcoming edition as an Ambassador is an honour.

“Over the next few weeks, we’ll see the best sides in the world competing for the white jackets knowing that one mistake or one loss could spell the end of their hopes. It’s the ultimate competition where it’s all on the line, and that is what makes it such a thrilling spectacle,” he added.

Sarfaraz Ahmed said, “I will never forget how special it felt to don the white jackets and lift the trophy aloft as Pakistan captain back in 2017. Seeing the nation get behind us and celebrate that success is also something that’s very close to my heart, so I am delighted to see the competition return to the cricket calendar and see my country given the opportunity to host such a special event.

“The format means that every game is so important, and I can’t wait to play my part as an Ambassador and witness the tournament first-hand.”

New Zealand’s fast bowling great, Tim Southee said he can’t wait for the action to unfold in the Champions Trophy, which returns after an eight-year gap.

“I am thrilled to be an Ambassador for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. It is an event that I always enjoyed playing in and one that always delivers on entertainment and drama,” Southee said.

“As a player, you’re aware that every game, every ball and every moment matters in the Champions Trophy format, and with so much at stake, I can’t wait to see how the action will unfold.”

Former Australia star Shane Watson commented, “The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy is a truly unique event that has provided us with so many unforgettable moments down the years. With the top eight teams going head-to-head for the iconic white jackets, we are sure to see some extraordinary do-or-die cricket across three thrilling weeks.”