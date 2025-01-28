MoS Margherita meets Ambassadors of Chile, Myanmar

Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita held a meeting with the Ambassador of Chile, Juan Angulo and He also held a meeting with the Ambassador of Myanmar to India, Zaw Oo. He noted that the discussions were held on the matters of mutual interest and to strengthen partnerships.

The details of the meeting were shared in a post on X.

The MoS said, “Glad to meet H.E. Mr. Juan Angulo, Ambassador of Chile, @EmbaChileIndia. We had a productive exchange on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new avenues of cooperation for increasing trade & economic relations @MEAIndia”

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, India-Chile relations are characterized by warmth, friendship and a commonality of views on a wide range of issues. Chile shares India’s concerns over the threat of international terrorism and has regularly condemned the acts of cross-border terrorism that India has suffered. Both countries cooperate extensively in multilateral fora and share similar views on climate change/renewable energy issues and on expansion and reforms of the UNSC.

The MoS also held a meeting with the Ambassador of Myanmar to India, Zaw Oo. He noted that the two discussed matters of mutual interest and the ongoing developmental cooperation between the two countries.

“Met H.E. Mr. Zaw Oo, Ambassador of Myanmar to India. We discussed matters of mutual interest, including ongoing development cooperation”.

India-Myanmar relations are rooted in shared historical, ethnic, cultural and religious ties.

The two countries have cooperation across several fronts.

As per the MEA, the Government of India is actively involved in over a dozen projects in Myanmar, both in infrastructural and non-infrastructural areas. These include upgradation and resurfacing of the 160 km long Tamu-Kalewa-Kalemyo road; construction and upgradation of the Rhi-Tiddim Road in Myanmar; the Kaladan Multimodal Transport Project; etc. An ADSL project for high speed data link in 32 Myanmar cities has been completed by TCIL. ONGC Videsh Ltd. (OVL), GAIL and ESSAR are participants in the energy sector in Myanmar.

