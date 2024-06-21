Environment awareness raised at Odisha’s beaches

Puri and Konarak Sea beaches in Odisha witnessed a wave of environmental consciousness as a cleanup activity was held under “Pollution Se Azaadi” initiative.

Both locals and tourists joined forces with an NGO which focuses on environment awareness and they pledged to keep the ocean free from plastic and polythene pollution.

The NGO’s mission is to transform society into one where plastic, polythene, water, and air pollution are eradicated.

The “Pollution Se Azaadi” initiative of the NGO Green Pencil Foundation was not just an event but a movement towards a cleaner, more sustainable future.

The Foundation is dedicated to fostering sustainable practices through community workshops aimed at instilling environmentally friendly habits.

“We Indians must stop plastic and polythene pollution in the name of tourism. We have to keep our oceans, rivers, and landfills free from pollution and garbage,” Sandy Khanda, founder of the Foundation said.