Sisodia stresses on entrepreneurial mindset among children

Entrepreneurial mindset among children: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Thursday, said an entrepreneurial mindset should be inculcated among students from school level, they should be nurtured to become “job providers” instead of “job seekers”, who will be the creators of future jobs.

Sisodia, who conducted a surprise inspection at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Tikri Khurd, reviewed the progress of educational activities and implementation of mindset curriculum-Happiness Curriculum, Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum and Deshbhakti Curriculum.

While interacting with the students, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said, “With their innovative business ideas, the students of Delhi government schools will create such jobs which are unimaginable today. I am happy to see that our Delhi government school students are dreaming about starting businesses at such a young age; this is the way to create more job opportunities in the country and the Delhi government will provide complete support to them.”

He added that now schools need to prepare job providers with futuristic vision, who can create new age jobs with their businesses.

“It is necessary to inculcate this mindset in children from the school level itself that when they go ahead to complete their schooling, they will not be job seekers but job providers who will create new age jobs that are unimaginable today. This will also help them contribute to the country’s economy significantly,” the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said.

Sisodia said the jobs that exist today were unimaginable 20-25 years ago.

“They were turned into reality because students studying in school 20-25 years ago did not only focus on the jobs but also invested their time in finding new creative job opportunities. It is because of their courage that the country today has many such jobs which did not exist many years ago,” the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said, “It is good that many students want to be IAS, IPS, teacher and lawyer, but along with this it is also important for them to focus their future plans on creating such jobs which do not exist today.”

Sisodia said, “Whenever I visit schools, I am happy to see that 10-20 per cent students are dreaming of starting their own businesses, girl students are dreaming of being business women and they are eager to experiment in their respective field. The Delhi government will support this passion and determination of students.”

The children said instead of being job-seekers, “Business Blasters” is helping them become job providers. They are becoming independent and confident and are able to analyze their potential.”

They further said the EMC and Business Blasters program has inspired them to take risks and learn something new. The students shared that business blasters have boosted their confidence in everything whether it is studies or some other tasks. They have learned to build up their networks across the community well.