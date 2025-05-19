Ensuring safety and dignity of every citizen is govt’s top priority: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasised that ensuring the safety, dignity, and well-being of every citizen remains the foremost objective of the state government and that the government stands firmly by every person in need.

CM Adityanath held a ‘Janta Darshan’ meeting with over 60 complainants on Monday.

Advertisement

Interacting with each person, he enquired about their well-being, listened attentively to their concerns, and directed officials to ensure swift and effective resolution of every issue raised. Notably, the majority of complaints received during the day were from Prayagraj.

Advertisement

The grievances presented during the ‘Janta Darshan’ spanned various issues, including police matters, land disputes, medical assistance, old age pension, road construction, electricity connections, and field encroachments.

The Chief Minister handed over applications to the officials present and instructed them to resolve all cases within a stipulated timeframe.

Several complainants attended the event with their families. During the interaction, the CM affectionately engaged with children, asked about their education, offered chocolates, and blessed them for a bright and successful future.

On Monday, eight complainants came from Prayagraj, four from Deoria, and three from Saharanpur, Basti, and Fatehpur. Two complainants each from Moradabad, Pilibhit, Amroha, Ghazipur, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Bhadohi presented their grievances to the Chief Minister.