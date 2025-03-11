Ensure timely completion of medical facility in Hoshiarpur: Punjab CM to officers

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann directed the officers on Tuesday to ensure timely completion of the construction of Shaheed Udham Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences and Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur.

Chairing a review meeting on the progress of the proposed institute and civil hospital here at his official residence, the chief minister said the institute is aimed at ensuring quality healthcare services to the people.

He said that the institute would come up over an area of 21.41 acres at a cost of Rs 418.30 crore and would have a hospital with 300 unit beds and medical college for 150 annual student intake.

Mann said that the ultra modern hospital would have two basements, ground plus eight floors and service floor at the existing Medical Hospital Campus Hoshiarpur.

Similarly, the chief minister said the proposed medical college would have an auditorium and service blocks having two basements with ground plus six floors.

He said the medical college would have separate hostel facilities for boys and girls with provision for expansion keeping in view futuristic needs.

The chief minister said to expedite the work, separate tenders should be invited for the work of construction of medical college and civil hospital.

He called it the need of hour to ensure that the residents of Kandi region get quality health services. Bhagwant Singh Mann asked the officers to ensure that the work is allotted and executed in a time bound and speedy manner.