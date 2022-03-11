Encourage scientific research in traditional knowledge systems: VP

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today called upon universities to encourage scientific research in traditional knowledge systems such as organic farming and medicinal systems and ‘rediscover our intellectual capital’ in a systematic way.

Laying the foundation stone virtually for the Khangchendzonga State University in Sikkim, he stressed the important role of universities in fast-tracking all-round development while observing that ‘’with quality higher education, Sikkim can be a pace-setter in making education an important catalyst for sustainable development.”

Naidu said that universities in the region must develop linkages with the industry and local institutions to design innovative solutions to problems that are specific to the region. He urged students to take advantage of the region’s natural strengths in eco-tourism, horticulture and handicrafts and strive for excellence.

Noting the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector in India, the Vice President said that education cannot remain static and called for innovation and adaptation to the changing market demands.

Observing that the digital component of education would be a permanent feature, he called for democratising technology to make learning opportunities more accessible and affordable for rural students. He also called upon central and state governments to give a boost to the development of quality digital content in local and regional languages.

Observing that the pandemic has highlighted the importance of physical education, he advised educators and parents to ensure the participation of students in regular physical activities. Students, he added, must be encouraged to spend some time in the lap of nature.