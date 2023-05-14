Follow Us:

Encounter breaks out in J-K’s Anantnag

“#Encounter has started at Andwan Sagam area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

ANI | New Delhi | May 14, 2023 8:43 am

Police blocked roads leading to encounter spot (Photo: SNS)

An encounter broke out in the Andwan Sagam area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, the police said on Sunday morning.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Army troops foiled an infiltration bid in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours, forcing the quadcopter flown by Pakistan to withdraw, an Army source told ANI.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Army troops foiled an infiltration bid in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours, forcing the quadcopter flown by Pakistan to withdraw, an Army source told ANI.

As per the source, there was an exchange of fire between terrorists and Indian Army troops.

“An infiltration bid by terrorists was foiled in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, early morning today. There was an exchange of fire between terrorists and their own troops. Pakistan side tried to fly a quadcopter over the incident site but on being fired at by the Indian side it quickly withdrew,” the source said.

On May 3, Indian Army had foiled an infiltration bid in J-K’s Kupwara and eliminated two terrorists in an encounter.

