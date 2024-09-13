Encephalitis controlled in just two years through willpower, coordination, and dialogue: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised on Friday that Purvanchal is now free from encephalitis, with the death toll reduced to zero.

“This achievement has been made possible through unwavering determination and the collective support of everyone involved, something that was once considered impossible,” he remarked.

Addressing the fourth Foundation Day celebration of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, CM Yogi recalled that five years ago, the region was plagued by encephalitis, with an annual death toll ranging from 1,200 to 1,500 between July and November, and Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College alone accounting for 500 to 700 deaths.

He highlighted that this crisis persisted for 40 years, resulting in the deaths of 50,000 children, while previous administrations failed to address it effectively. “Previous governments were mired in corruption instead of implementing necessary measures. As an MP, I raised this issue extensively, which eventually led to action,” he said.

The Chief Minister acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in establishing AIIMS in Gorakhpur to combat encephalitis. “Upon becoming the Chief Minister in 2017, I took on the responsibility to address this issue. We initiated efforts, and by 2019, we succeeded in controlling the situation. Today, eastern Uttar Pradesh is free from encephalitis, a result of strong resolve and collective support, which was once thought to be unachievable.”

During the event, CM Yogi also released the institute’s annual report, inaugurated a new building, and honoured several professors, assistant professors, and junior professors by awarding medals and certificates.

The Chief Minister said that recent surveys conducted in eastern Uttar Pradesh have confirmed that no child has died from encephalitis this year. He emphasised that these findings underscore the success of the government’s efforts in eradicating the disease from the region.

He further emphasised that the region is now thriving, as a result of effective coordination and communication efforts. Encephalitis has been completely eradicated, yet, unfortunately, no study or research paper has been written on this remarkable achievement, which stands as a model of success, he noted.

Reflecting on the year 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, CM Yogi explained that the experience gained from successfully combating encephalitis helped in forming ‘Team 11,’ which played a crucial role in controlling the pandemic.

He also highlighted the rapid progress being made towards establishing one medical college in each district in Uttar Pradesh, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. For the first time, both the central and state governments are working to set up medical colleges under the PPP model.

“Within the next 5 to 7 years, the state will no longer face a shortage of doctors. With this initiative, all PHCs and CHCs will be staffed with doctors, and institutions like RML, SGPGI, and KGMU will have highly skilled specialists,” he said. CM Yogi stressed the importance of teamwork in achieving this vision and referred to RML as the gateway to Uttar Pradesh and North India. He attributed these successes to positive thinking and collective effort.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath explained that in the Rishi tradition, a seed that grows into a tree represents culture, while a seed that decays and is destroyed symbolises deformity. He emphasised that culture is the foundation for life’s development. Reflecting on this tradition, he praised the transformation of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences from a hospital into a full-fledged institute, now emerging as one of the premier medical centres in North India — a significant achievement.

He noted that while establishing an institute is important, its true value lies in the hands that manage it. CM Yogi highlighted that Lucknow, with a population of around 7 million, is the largest city in Uttar Pradesh, and RML serves as the gateway to eastern Uttar Pradesh. The institute has expanded from a hospital to a 1,300-bed facility, showcasing its remarkable growth.

CM Yogi also pointed out that Uttar Pradesh leads the nation in healthcare initiatives, with over 5.11 crore Ayushman Bharat Golden Cards issued. The recent decision by the Union Cabinet to extend Ayushman Card benefits to all individuals above the age of 70 is a step that few could have imagined just five to seven years ago. He further mentioned that financial assistance for medical treatment is being provided through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund without any discrimination.