Enact Communal Riots Prevention Bill in Telangana: Owaisi to Cong Govt

Slamming the Congress government for the recent communal disturbance in Medak, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has asked the Telangana government to introspect why such incidents were taking place in the state after ten years. He also urged the Congress to enact the Prevention of Communal Riots Bill, promising to extend support in the state Assembly.

Speaking on the occasion of Eid Milap at Darussalam, Owaisi said that the electorate has taught the BJP a lesson for their pride. He also took on the Opposition saying that while they do not thank the minorities for voting for them they also do not condemn the atrocities against them.

Owaisi was particularly critical of the Congress government for the communal disturbance in Medak just before Bakrid. A right wing mob had first attacked a Madrasa where cattle had been kept for Bakrid and then even vandalised a local private hospital where those injured in the earlier attack had sought treatment.

The AIMIM chief maintained that if the police had taken timely action there would not have been any disturbance. “Remember the BJP keeps on creating hate out of these things. I hope that the Congress government of Telangana will take note of this, why such things are happening after ten years. What is the reason behind this,” asked Owaisi, indicating that under the BRS regime communal harmony was maintained.

Blaming the police for inaction, he said: “Their first task should have been to post such police officers who do not look at religion but ensure that law and order was upheld and peace was maintained. If anyone disturbs peace, from any community take action against them. If such incidents keep happening, then you must remember that 2028 is close by. The Congress government in Telangana must take these issues seriously.”

He then went on to urge the government to enact a legislation to prevent communal riots in the state, ensuring police remain accountable in maintaining communal harmony in areas under their jurisdiction.

“The government under Dr Manmohan Singh had brought a bill, Prevention of Communal Riots. Why don’t they enact the bill here in the Telangana Assembly,” he asked. He also promised that the AIMIM will support if the Congress decides to enact the same Bill in the Assembly. The Hyderabad MP also sought compensation from the government for the doctor whose hospital was vandalised by the right wing mob merely for treating minorities.