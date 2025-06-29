Emergency-like situation for traders in UP, alleges Akhilesh Yadav

Claiming that Emergency-like situation is prevailing in Uttar Pradesh for the traders, Samajwadi Party president alleged that the BJP government is working to increase the profit of middlemen at the cost of the traders .

He said BJP people are earning profits and the condition of traders is not good in UP. “Under the BJP’s donation policy, traders are being charged,” he told media persons here on Sunday.

The SP president said there is a demand for advance commission for granting loan in the state to the traders and the way the tax system has been imposed, the traders are being cheated. False GST notices are being sent to traders while Rs 50,000 commissions have to be paid for Rs 50 lakh loan by the traders, he further alleged.

“Only settlement policy is running in the BJP. Whenever a businessman raises his voice, raids are conducted against him to crush his voice. The SP people will work to protect the traders from the officials and in the 2027 assembly elections, traders will support the SP’s people,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

He said the state government, even after several promises, did not release the list of top mafia in every district of the state. Since there is no mafia bigger than BJP, the government could not release the names, he claimed.