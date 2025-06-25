Emergency: Kharge accuses Centre of diverting attention from its governance failures

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday strongly criticized the BJP’s commemoration of the Emergency, accusing the ruling party of staging a “drama” to divert attention from its governance failures.

He alleged that the Modi government is trying to cover up its fiascos on issues like unemployment, corruption, economic failure, and communal tension by focusing on the Emergency. He claimed that the government’s priorities are misplaced and that it is more interested in political grandstanding than addressing the country’s pressing problems.

Advertisement

“The government has no answer to unemployment, corruption and economic failure. To hide their lies and failure, they have staged this drama,” Kharge said.

Advertisement

He accused the Modi government of undermining democracy and the Constitution, claiming that the country is facing an “undeclared emergency.”

“The Modi government is trying to divert attention from pressing issues like inflation, unemployment, and corruption by launching new programs and slogans,” Kharge said.

“The government doesn’t respect the Constitution or Parliament. The opposition is being silenced through ED, CBI, and Income Tax raids.”

Kharge also questioned the government’s commitment to federalism, alleging that the BJP-led government at the Center is weakening the federal structure by not cooperating with opposition-ruled states.

“The PM doesn’t engage with opposition CMs, doesn’t release GST dues on time, and doesn’t provide adequate funds,” he alleged.

The Congress party has been vocal about its concerns regarding the government’s policies and actions, and Kharge’s remarks are the latest in a series of criticisms. The BJP, however, has dismissed these allegations, saying that the Congress party is trying to create confusion and undermine the government’s initiatives.

Kharge’s observations are seen as a rebuttal to the series of posts shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Union Ministers, calling the Emergency imposed on the country 50 years ago on this day by the then Congress government as “one of the darkest chapters in India’s democratic history. ”

The Prime Minister had also said that no Indian will ever forget how the spirit of the Constitution was violated and the voice of Parliament muzzled.

Kharge also took a jibe at senior party leader Shashi Tharoor for his repeated praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that “for some people, Modi is first.”

His remarks came amid a rift between Tharoor and the Congress after the latter was picked by the Modi government to lead an all-party delegation for Operation Sindoor outreach. His repeated praise for Modi seemed to have added fuel to the fire.

Responding to a question, Kharge said, “Shashi Tharoor’s language is very good. That is why he has been kept in the Congress Working Committee. I said in Gulbarga that we spoke in one voice and that we stood together for the country. We stood together in Operation Sindoor. We said that country first, but some people say that Modi comes first, country comes later. So, what should we do?”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has also launched a scathing attack on the Modi Government, alleging India is facing an ‘undeclared emergency’. He alleged that India is facing an “undeclared emergency” due to a five-fold assault on democracy.

In a detailed statement shared on handle X, Ramesh highlighted concerns over the current state of affairs in the country.

His statement was also dubbed as a rejoinder to the series of posts shared today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the Emergency imposed on the country 50 years ago on this day by the then Congress government as “one of the darkest chapters in India’s democratic history. ”

In his statement, Ramesh alleged that India has been under an “undeclared emergency” for the past 11 years.

According to him, Indian democracy is facing a systematic and dangerous five-fold assault, including attacks on the Constitution, tax terrorism and intimidation, control over media, misuse of investigative agencies, and unbridled hate speech and crackdown.

Ramesh claimed the government is weakening Parliament and eroding the autonomy of constitutional bodies. He cited the prime minister’s call for a ‘400 Paar’ mandate to rewrite the Constitution during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which “voters rejected.”

He also accused the government of creating a climate of fear among businesses, with regulatory retaliation silencing outspoken leaders.

“Major assets have been handed over to a favored business group, and prominent educational institutions have faced arbitrary tax demands,” he claimed.

Ramesh also alleged that the media is under unprecedented pressure, with critical journalists facing intimidation, arrests, and raids.

He said that the government advertising and taxpayer-funded broadcasters are used to control editorial content and push divisive narratives.

“Institutions like the ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department have been deployed to harass opposition leaders,” he said, alleging that the BJP raised Rs 8,000 crore through illegal Electoral Bonds, and those who join the party become immune to ED and CBI probes.

“Government critics are vilified, hate and bigotry are spread by the ruling establishment, and minorities live in fear. Dalits and marginalised groups are disproportionately targeted, and ministers making hate speeches are rewarded with promotions,” he said.