Elon Musk predicts Justin Trudeau’s fall in 2025 Canada polls

In controversial remarks, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has predicted that Justin Trudeau would lose his position as Canada’s prime minister in the next election.

“He will be gone in the upcoming election,” Musk posted on X, responding to a user’s request for assistance in removing Trudeau from office.

Trudeau will face electoral challenges from Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Party and Jagmeet Singh’s New Democratic Party in the polls slated next year.

Trudeau, who has been leading the Liberal Party since 2013, is heading a minority government, triggering chances of his loss in the polls. Pressure continues to mount on him who has been slammed by opponents for his continued support to the unchecked immigration into Canada.

Previously, Musk too had expressed criticism of the Canadian government’s approach to free speech, particularly regarding new regulations requiring online streaming services to register for government oversight.

Donald Trump’s potential return presents additional challenges for Trudeau’s administration. Canada’s economy, which directs 75% of its exports to the United States, could face significant impacts from Trump’s proposed policies, according to news reports.

Additionally, diplomatic relations between India and Canada have also deteriorated significantly. India has expressed serious concerns about extremism and anti-India activities in Canada, urging Canadian authorities to address these issues.

