Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to the people while addressing a huge gathering of BJP supporters at the party HQ in Delhi.

The event was organised to celebrate the victory of NDA in the Bihar elections the results for which were declared on Wednesday early morning. Along with Bihar, the event also witnessed celebrations on BJP’s victory in a series of by-polls in other states the results for which were declared simultaneously.

“I don’t just want to thank them (the people) for supporting us, but for participating in the democratic process. For coming out and doing their bit. The elections that happen in India are unparalleled in the entire world,” he said.

“Not just in Bihar, we won in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and even in Telangana and Ladakh. BJP won everywhere,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP now had its imprints across the country adding that people would now support only those who work honestly for development.

Flanked by Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda on the dais, the PM said the election was a victory of the development works in Bihar. However, there was no mention of either Nitish Kumar or JD(U) in his speech.

In a nail-biting finish, the NDA got past of the Mahagathbandhan to win the Bihar elections with 125 seats out of the total 243 seats while the RJD-led Grand Alliance bagged 110 seats.

The RJD emerged as the single largest party winning 75 seats, one more than the BJP which won 74.