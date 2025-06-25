Election Commission’s ECINET platform revolutionizes bye-election data management

The Election Commission of India has successfully operationalized its new digital platform, ECINET, during the recent bye-elections in five Assembly constituencies across Kerala, Gujarat, Punjab, and West Bengal, the poll panel said Wednesday in a press note.

“This innovative platform has significantly improved the efficiency and transparency of election data management,” the note said, adding that the digital platform streamlines electoral processes and improves access to information for various stakeholders.

Advertisement

It said that the ECINET has enabled the publication of Index Cards within 72 hours of the declaration of poll results, a significant reduction from the earlier manual process that took several days, weeks, or even months.

Advertisement

According to the poll panel note the platform allows Presiding Officers to upload Voter Turnout trends directly, ensuring quick sharing of information, increased transparency, and reduced time lag in publishing VTR trends. The ECINET also auto-fills most data fields in the Index Card, reducing manual errors and increasing the speed of data dissemination.

The platform makes election data accessible to all stakeholders, including researchers, academia, policymakers, journalists, and the general public.

The Election Commission’s ECINET platform is a significant step towards leveraging technology to improve election management and promote transparency. With its successful implementation in the recent bye-elections, ECINET is poised to play a crucial role in future elections.