Election Commission releases five International Training Modules for planning elections

The Election Commission of India Wednesday released five International Training Modules on Planning for Elections, Political Finance, Voter Registration, Election Technology, and Political Parties & EMBs.

This is part of a total of ten modules under preparation by the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in collaboration with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), the Election Commission said in a press statement.

The Modules were virtually launched by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey, along with the President, IFES, Anthony Banbury, and his team from Washington, through a video conference.

While launching the course, The CEC emphasized that the ECI places high value on innovation and technological up-gradation to ensure meticulous, accurate, voter-friendly implementation of election processes by committed, competent, credible, and skilled managers.

The International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) is a Washington DC-based non-governmental organisation that supports citizens’ right to participate in free and fair elections.

ECI had initially signed an MoU in May 2012 with IFES for developing training modules and capacity building. Recently in 2019, after the visit of the then CEC to Washington, IFES agreed to update the eight existing International Training modules and create two new modules namely Political Parties & EMBs and Social Media & Elections. The contract for this was signed on August 5, 2020.