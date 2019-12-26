The Election Commission officials are meeting on Thursday to set the date for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections which are due before February 22.

The incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be fighting the elections on its performance of the past five years where it says it worked for the education, health, electricity, and water issues of the state.

On Tuesday AAP, released its report card highlighting details of all major developmental works carried out in the last 5 years under the tenure of CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Aam Aadmi Party’s outstanding performance pertaining education in its 1st term report card (2015-19):

✅Budget allocation tripled from 6000 Cr to 15,600 Cr

✅20,000 new classrooms built

✅Delhi Govt schools outperformed pvt. schools

The BJP is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s to take Delhi with its first rally on Sunday where he legalised illegal colonies of the state. Housing, education, and demand for full statehood are some of the big issues in Delhi.

In the 2015 polls, AAP secured 67 of the 70 assembly seats. For the upcoming elections, AAP has collaborated with election strategist Prashant Kishor’s consultancy firm I-PAC.