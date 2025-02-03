Election Commission ceases to exist in India anymore: Kejriwal intensifies attack on CEC Rajiv Kumar

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday intensified his attack on Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar over his alleged inaction against BJP’s “hooliganism”.

Addressing a press conference on the issue, Kejriwal accused the poll panel of surrendering before the BJP and asked what position CEC Kumar has been offered after his retirement.

“Today the way the Election Commission has surrendered before the Bharatiya Janata Party, it seems as if the Election Commission does not exist. This is raising a very big question.

“ It is absolutely justified for people to have questions in their minds that Rajiv Kumar Ji, who is the Chief Election Commissioner, is retiring at the end of this month. What kind of post has been offered to him post-retirement? The post of governor, the post of president, what kind of post can it be?” Arvind Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal raised the issue of alleged assault on AAP volunteers and targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged hooliganism of the BJP.

"Today the whole country is seeing that every worker of Aam Aadmi Party is strongly confronting their hooliganism. We are not afraid; we will not bow down. Whatever we have to do, we will do it but we will not let the country's democracy bow down," he said.

Kejriwal further expressed confidence of AAP’s victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, saying, “The people of Delhi have made up their mind to defeat the hooliganism of BJP. The public knows that if their double engine government comes, they will crush everyone.”

The Assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The BJP is hoping to dislodge the Kejriwal-led AAP from power in the national capital, while the AAP is eying a third straight term.