Elderly man beaten to death

An elderly man was beaten to death last night at Halishahar in North 24-Parganas. No one was arrested in this connection. Police said that last night a dispute between two neighbors escalated into a physical altercation.

Allegedly, during the confrontation, an elderly man was struck on the head with a stick. “He collapsed on the spot and later succumbed to his injuries,” a police officer said. This incident occurred on Sunday night in Halisahar, North 24-Parganas, sparking tension in the area. The police have started an investigation into the matter. According to police sources, the deceased man was identified as Parshnath Sau, approximately 70 years old, a resident of ward 20, Belurpara, near Hukumchand Jute Mill in Halisahar.

Locals said that on Sunday, Parshnath’s daughter was drying clothes in front of their house, which led to a quarrel with the neighbors. Parshnath intervened, asking them to stop the argument. Allegedly, three of the neighbors suddenly began assaulting him, and one of them struck him on the head with a stick.

