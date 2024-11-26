Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, NCP of Ajit Pawar “slaves” of PM Modi, Amit Shah: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP factions, accusing them of being “slaves” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Raut’s remarks come amidst the ongoing delay in the announcement of a new Chief Minister for Maharashtra following the Mahayuti’s landslide victory in the assembly elections and the resignation of Eknath Shinde as CM.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut alleged that Shinde and Ajit Pawar lack the autonomy to make decisions for their own parties, asserting that the Mahayuti alliance’s leadership will ultimately be determined by PM Modi and Amit Shah.

“The Chief Minister will be decided by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi,” Raut said. “Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar cannot make decisions for their parties on their own. These two factions are slaves of Amit Shah and PM Modi, operating as sub-companies of the BJP.”

Raut further predicted that BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to reclaim the top post, given the BJP’s current standing as the single largest party with 132 MLAs in the assembly.

“Currently, the BJP has a majority. They can break Eknath Shinde’s and Ajit Pawar’s factions to get the majority. According to me, Devendra Fadnavis will be the next CM,” Raut added.

Earlier today, Eknath Shinde submitted his resignation, paving the way for the Mahayuti alliance to decide its leadership. While Shinde has been asked to continue as the caretaker CM, the alliance is yet to reach a consensus on his successor.

Although Fadnavis is widely seen as the leading contender for the position, Eknath Shinde, backed by 57 MLAs, remains in the race. Ajit Pawar, with the support of 41 NCP legislators, may have to settle for the Deputy Chief Minister’s post yet again.