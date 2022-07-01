Eknath Shinde to prove majority on Monday; special session from July 3

A day after Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, he will now have to prove his test of strength on Monday, 4 July a high-voltage day as the Supreme Court is set to hear petitions by Team Thackeray seeking to disqualify 15 Sena rebels including Mr Shinde.

According to the official, a special two-day session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will also take place from July 3.

In a press communication issued by the state legislature secretariat to the members of the assembly, election to the post of the Speaker of the House will be held on July 3 while nominations for the post will be accepted till 12 noon on July 2.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court will also hear a set of pleas, including one filed by the Shiv Sena on 11 July seeking the disqualification rebel leaders led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shinde, on Thursday, after taking the oath as the CM of Maharashtra, said not only his colleagues in the Assembly but also Maharashtra is happy that “Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sainik has become the chief minister”.

Apart from this, Uddhav Thackeray will also address a press conference and has met party workers now.

The Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will hold a meeting with BJP and will skip the celebrations.

At BJP office, the party workers were seen celebrating BJP’s comeback to power in Maharashtra.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated both Shinde and Fadnavis.

I would like to congratulate Shri @mieknathshinde Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra CM. A grassroots level leader, he brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience. I am confident that he will work towards taking Maharashtra to greater heights. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2022

Congratulations to Shri @Dev_Fadnavis Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. He is an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta. His experience and expertise will be an asset for the Government. I am certain he will further strengthen Maharashtra’s growth trajectory. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2022

As per reports, Shinde alongwith rest of the MLAs will reach Mumbai today from Goa. On Thursday, after Shinde’s swearing in ceremony, the rebel MLAs were celebrating.