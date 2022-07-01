Follow Us:
Eknath Shinde to prove majority on Monday; special session from July 3

According to the official, a special two-day session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will also take place from July 3.

SNS | Mumbai | July 1, 2022 1:50 pm

Shinde, fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with State Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (ANI Photo/ANI Pics Service)

A day after Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, he will now have to prove his test of strength on Monday, 4 July a high-voltage day as the Supreme Court is set to hear petitions by Team Thackeray seeking to disqualify 15 Sena rebels including Mr Shinde.

In a press communication issued by the state legislature secretariat to the members of the assembly, election to the post of the Speaker of the House will be held on July 3 while nominations for the post will be accepted till 12 noon on July 2.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court will also hear a set of pleas, including one filed by the Shiv Sena on 11 July seeking the disqualification rebel leaders led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shinde, on Thursday, after taking the oath as the CM of Maharashtra, said not only his colleagues in the Assembly but also Maharashtra is happy that “Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sainik has become the chief minister”.

Apart from this, Uddhav Thackeray will also address a press conference and has met party workers now.

The Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will hold a meeting with BJP and will skip the celebrations.

At BJP office, the party workers were seen celebrating BJP’s comeback to power in Maharashtra.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated both Shinde and Fadnavis.

As per reports, Shinde alongwith rest of the MLAs will reach Mumbai today from Goa. On Thursday, after Shinde’s swearing in ceremony, the rebel MLAs were celebrating.

