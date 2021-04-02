Eight States; Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have shown a steep rise in the COVID daily new cases. 81.25% of the new cases are reported from these 8 states.

81,466new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 43,183. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 4,617 while Karnataka reported 4,234 new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 6,14,696. It now comprises 5% of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 30,641 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Five states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 77.91% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 60% (59.84%) of the total active caseload of the country.

India has achieved a milestone in its vaccination drive with the highest ever single-day figure of more than 36.7 lakh vaccination coverage recorded in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-76 of the vaccination drive (1st April 2021), 36,71,242 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 33,65,597 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 51,215 sessions for 1st dose and 3,05,645 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

Cumulatively, more than 6.87 crore (6,87,89,138) vaccine doses have been administered through 11,37,456 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 83,06,269HCWs (1st dose), 52,84,564HCWs (2nd dose), 93,53,021FLWs (1st dose) and 40,97,634 FLWs (2nd Dose), 97,83,615(1st Dose) and 39,401 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities and 3,17,05,893 (1st Dose) and 2,18,741 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

Eight States account for 59.58% of the cumulative doses given so far. Maharashtra alone accounts for 9.48% of the total doses given in India.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,15,25,039 today. The national Recovery Rate is 93.68%.

50,356 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

469 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six States account for 83.16% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (249). Punjab follows with 58 daily deaths.

Twelve States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Odisha, Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.