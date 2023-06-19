Eight officers shifted in UP in IPS reshuffle

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday morning shifted eight senior IPS officers.

According to an official communiqué, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Crime and Headquarters Lucknow Nilabbaja Chaudhary has been shifted to Crime and Headquarters Commissionerate, Kanpur as joint commissioner of police.

Similarly, ACP Akash Kulhari, Prayagraj has been made Joint commissioner of police, Crime and Headquarters, Lucknow while ACP Gautam Budh Nagar has been made DIG, Public Grievance Headquarters.

Amit Verma will continue to work as inspector general of police, State Special Research as his transfer to Commissionerate, Kanpur Nagar as additional commissioner of police has been cancelled. Bablu Kumar DIG, Corruption Prevention Organization, Uttar Pradesh has been made ACP, Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar.

Superintendent of Police, Anti-Narcotics Task Force Headquarters Pawan Kumar has been made deputy commissioner of police, Prayagraj while Sunita, SP, Administration Headquarters, has been made deputy commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Shraddha Nagendra Pandey, SP, Headquarters, has been made Deputy Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj.