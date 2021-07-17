Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation along with Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh and Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare on Friday virtually flagged off 8 new routes bolstering the aerial connectivity from Madhya Pradesh to Maharashtra & Gujarat.

Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “I would like to congratulate the people of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat on the commencement of the new flight operations. Besides, additional flights between the Delhi-Jabalpur route will also commence from July 18 onwards, and Khajuraho-Delhi-Khajuraho flights from October 2021 onwards. We are committed to bolster regional air connectivity and take the Prime Minister’s vision of Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) to greater heights!”

The airlines M/S SpiceJet will commence operations on these 8 new routes: Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior, Gwalior-Pune-Gwalior, Jabalpur-Surat-Jabalpur, and Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad route.

Gwalior is one of the first airports of Madhya Pradesh to be connected with the UDAN route and further enhancements in the air traffic led to the advent of additional regional routes.

Gwalior is now well connected with Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, & Jammu as UDAN routes and Mumbai, Pune, & Ahmedabad as non-UDAN routes. The new routes will boost the aerial connectivity of Gwalior, the tourism city of Madhya Pradesh with the trade hubs of India, Maharashtra & Gujarat, and further improve economic activity.

To date, 359 routes and 59 airports including 5 heliports and 2 Water Aerodromes have been operationalized under the UDAN scheme.

The number of domestic passengers is on the rise as flying emerges as a preferred, safe & time-saving mode of transport. On 15 July 2021, 1,56,450 passengers travelled on 1,450 flights. Total flight movement was 2,915 & total passenger movement was 3,12,892.