Eight labourers killed, 10 injured in van-bus collsion at Bulandshahr in UP

At least 8 labourers were killed and 10 others were injured when a pick up van carrying them to Aligarh for celebrating Rakshabandhan festival collided with a bus here on Sunday morning.

According to the police, around 25 laborers working in a bread company in Ghaziabad were travelling to village Raipur in the Atrauli tehsil of the Aligarh district to celebrate the festival of Rakshabandhan.

As soon as they reached near the Salempur police station, a speedy bus hit the pickup van.

Advertisement

The police said more than ten injured are undergoing treatment at the District Hospital.

Eight people have been confirmed dead but the toll could increased.