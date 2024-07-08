Eight arrested for lynching of inmate inside rehabilitation centre in Assam

Assam police have taken into custody eight individuals in connection with the alleged lynching of a youth from Meghalaya at a rehabilitation centre in Goalpara.

The deceased was identified as Niksamseng Marak.

Marak, along with two others, was detained by Krishnai Police on June 2 for possessing drugs.

All three were subsequently admitted to the New Life Foundation rehab centre in Goalpara district in Assam.

On the night of June 3, Marak was found dead in the facility.

CCTV footage revealed he was lynched by workers and fellow inmates in the centre.

Following the discovery of the video evidence, police launched an investigation. Those identified include Pranjyoti Nath, Hanif Ali, Jintu Chakraborty, Mohsen Khan, Kunal Das, and Dhanmoina Banikya.

Meanwhile, the sister of Marak , who died in a rehabilitation centre in Assam, has sought the intervention of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Achik State People’s Front (ASPF) said on July 2 that Marak travelled to Goalpara to purchase medicines prescribed by his doctor.

On his return, he was detained by Krishnai police. Before his family arrived, the police sent him to the New Life Foundation rehabilitation centre in Goalpara without the family’s consent.

Following this, Garo Jatiya Parishad (Assam NGO) and Achik State People’s Front, along with the family members approached the DC of Goalpara and he assured a fair investigation.

Later, based on CCTV footage, the police arrested seven people including one juvenile, while the other two are absconding.