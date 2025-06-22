‘Egg on its face’: Mufti mocks Pakistan for nominating Trump for Nobel

Hours after the US launched targeted strikes in Iran, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti took a jibe at Pakistan over its proposal to award the Nobel Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, Pakistan issued a statement claiming that Trump had demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi, which de-escalated a rapidly deteriorating situation, ultimately securing a ceasefire and averting a broader conflict between the two nuclear states that would have had catastrophic consequences for millions of people in the region and beyond.

In a post on X, Mufti wrote, “The OIC, as expected, has once again limited its response to mere lip service in the wake of the attack on Iran.”

“Country that rushed to recommend Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize now finds itself with egg on its face after he attacked Iran,” Mufti added.

“By launching this attack on Iran, Trump has dangerously escalated tensions, plunging the region into a new wave of violence and edging the world closer to the brink of a global conflict. Regrettably, India, long seen as a nation with a historic and principled role in international affairs, is not only remaining silent but appears to be aligning itself with the aggressor,” her post concluded.

Meanwhile, social media was flooded with posts pertaining to Pakistan backing Trump for the peace award. “Pakistanis, beware! After an attack on Iran, PM Shehbaz might not only award President Trump the Nobel Peace Prize, but also bestow upon him the Tamgha-e-Jurat (Medal of Courage), Tamgha-e-Shujaat (Medal of Bravery), Tamgha-e-Basalat (Medal of Valour), Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Medal of Excellence), and perhaps even the Nishan-e-Haider (Pakistan’s highest military honour),” a user said on X.

“The same Trump that PML-N senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique once compared to Genghis Khan and Hitler – last night, the very same PML-N government nominated that ‘Genghis Khan and Hitler’ for the Nobel Peace Prize. Who is orchestrating such shameful and cowardly decisions?” wrote Pakistani journalist Ameer Abbas in a post. “How far will Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari go to please the powers that be – throwing the nation, the system, parliament, the Constitution, democracy, and political traditions into the abyss?”

Another Pakistani journalist and author, Zahid Hussain, criticised the move, stating that Trump backed the war in Gaza and it was “pathetic”.

“Trump has called Israel’s attack on Iran ‘excellent’. And the Pakistani government has recommended him for the Nobel Peace prize… So pathetic on the part of the Pakistan government. A man who has backed the genocidal war in Gaza and is planning to invade Iran,” read Hussain’s post.

“It will be written & remembered in history that when America and its allies were continuing bombardment over Palestine & Iran, the Pakistani government recommended the Nobel Prize for President Trump for his aggressive attitude towards Muslims,” wrote another user.