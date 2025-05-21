ED tells court, Sonia & Rahul prima facie involved in money laundering case linked to National Herald

In the hearing of a money laundering case linked to National Herald, the Directorate of Enforcement on Wednesday apprised the court that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are prima facie involved in the matter.

In the opening submissions, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju submitted before the court that an offence of money laundering is made out in the case, adding that proceeds of crime were also there in the matter.

ED’s counsel has submitted that the Congress leaders have allegedly received about Rs 142 crore in proceeds of crime as rent, until November 2023, when the properties linked to the case were attached.

As per submissions by the anti-money laundering agency, the property derived from any criminal activity is also considered as proceeds of crime, adding that proceeds of crime are not only those properties obtained from the offence, but also any other criminal activity which is “relatable” to the proceeds of crime.

Meanwhile, the court has said that the matter will now be heard on a daily basis from July 2 to 8.

The special judge has also asked the probe agency to provide a copy of its charge sheet to Subramanian Swamy, the BJP leader whose complaint had triggered the probe.

The lawyers representing the Congress leaders in the matter, had sought more time from the court regarding the response to be filed by them, requesting to schedule the matter for next month, allowing them to prepare for submissions.

They urged for a hearing in July in view of voluminous documents running to 5,000 pages.

The ED had filed a charge sheet on April 15 against Congress leaders, Sonia and Rahul, and their confidant Sam Pitroda in the Associated Journals Limited (National Herald) case.

It has also been alleged that the donors of the Congress are the victims in the case, and they were cheated.