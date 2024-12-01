ED summons Raj Kundra in adult movie money laundering case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has issued summons to businessman Raj Kundra, requiring him to appear for questioning in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged illegal distribution of adult movies, sources said.

According to reports, Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, has been asked to present himself at the federal anti-money laundering agency’s office in Mumbai on Monday morning.

Sources also revealed that several other individuals have been summoned by the ED as part of the investigation.

The case pertains to allegations of laundering money generated through the illegal distribution of adult content, an issue that has embroiled Kundra in controversy since 2021.

In addition to Kundra, a businessman from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, and others connected to the case are also expected to appear for questioning this week.

On November 29, the ED conducted searches at locations associated with Kundra and others in Mumbai and various parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Kanpur, Gorakhpur, and Kushinagar.

These raids extended to premises linked to Kundra’s employees allegedly involved in the activities under investigation. Kundra has previously claimed that he is being falsely implicated in the matter.