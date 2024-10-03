ED summons Mohammad Azharuddin in money laundering case linked to HCA

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has summoned former Indian cricket team skipper and Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin for questioning related to a money laundering case stemming from alleged irregularities linked to Hyderabad Cricket Association(HCA), sources said here on Thursday.

The cricketer- turned- politician was asked to appear before the anti- money laundering agency office on Thursday to record his statement under PMLA , sources said, adding that he has sought more time from the federal agency.

The case in which Azhar has been summoned is related to alleged misappropriation of funds, back in the time when the former parliamentarian was the HCA president. In connection with the case, it was last November that ED had searched around nine locations in Telangana, that were associated to the former office bearers of the HCA.

The probe agency had recovered and seized digital devices, incriminating documents, and unaccounted cash during the searches conducted in the matter. ED’s probe had commenced on the basis of FIRs filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Hyderabad, related alleged misappropriation of the funds around Rs 20 crore in the cricket association.