The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at a few private medical colleges in Telangana over alleged irregularities in management quota seats.

Quite a few medical colleges and hospitals in the state are linked to prominent businessmen and political leaders mostly belonging to BRS.

Searches were conducted at multiple locations in Hyderabad, Medchal, Karimnagar,Warangal, Mahbubnagar and other places.

ED officials, backed by heavy deployment of central forces, divided themselves in 15 teams to conduct raids across the state. The teams looked into financial irregularities in management seats which are outside NEET counselling.

The medical colleges where the ED conducted raids included those of the Mallareddy group owned by state Labour Minister and BRS leader Ch Malla Reddy. A few months ago, the ED had conducted searches in Mallareddy’s properties as well.

Searches were also conducted at Chalmeda Ananda Rao Medical College in Bomakkal in Karimnagar district. The ED officials also conducted searches at the corporate office of Prathima Group as well as its medical college in Karimnagar.

The Prathima Group is owned by Boinpally Srinivas Rao, brother of BRS leader and ex MP Karimnagar B Vinod Kumar.

Earlier in 2020, the group was raided by Income Tax officials for tax evasion. The ED raids were carried out at Medicity Medical College, Medchal and MNR Medical College and Hospital in the Sangareddy districrt along with SVS Medical College in Mahabubnagar.

The Kamineni group, which also runs hospitals, was also raided. The raids were carried out at multiple properties including offices and residence of the chairman and managing director.